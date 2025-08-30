Assam: Seminar on Lessons for Exposure in Law Organised in University Law College, GU

GUWAHATI: A seminar on “A Lesson for Exposure in Law” was organised on August 20 at University Law College, Gauhati University. Dr Mukundakam Sharma, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, participated as a distinguished resource person in the seminar.

Justice Sharma delivered an inspiring address on the significance of exposure in shaping legal education and practice. He also interacted with the student, making the session more engaging and insightful.

The event was further enriched by an address from Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar, Gauhati University, who spoke on the importance of law in reforming society. Dr Dipankar Das, principal in charge of the college, spoke on the importance of legal education in shaping young minds and guiding them towards becoming responsible citizens.