Assam: Man found dead in his home at Amguri

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Amguri when a skeleton of a man was found in Japisajia village under Amguri police station in Sivasagar district on Friday. The victim has been staying alone in his home since the last few months. The victim was identified as Puna Gogoi (54years ) of Japisajia village. The local people suspected that he died at his home about three months ago.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning with the efforts of Village Headman and VDP when the body of Gogoi was found lying on the ground. The locals doubt that he did not have any connection with his wife Labannya Gogoi and two daughters in the last six months. The cause of death is still unknown. The victim’s wife and two daughters have been living in a rented house in Amguri. The wife and eldest daughter said that they had no complaints or suspicions about the incident.

