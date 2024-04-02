District level conclave of Dhubri wings of BJP held at Agrasen Bhawan

DHUBRI: A district level conclave of all wings of Dhubri district unit of BJP was held at Agrasen Bhawan here on Sunday. Nearly 700 workers of district level office bearers of Mahila Morcha, Youth Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, Krishak Morcha, Minority Morcha, Mandal Morcha and Main Committee district office bearers participated. Besides these, 11 Mandal Committees’ Presidents, Social Media, IT Cell, Media Conveners and various others wings also participated in the meeting chaired by Dhubri District BJP President Prasenjit Dutta.

In the meeting, the party discussed and reviewed on organisational strength at the grass root level in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections and instructed the office bearers to jump into campaign in the booth level to vote for NDA alliance candidate, Javed Islam on the symbol of “Elephant” to make Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India for the third term.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP of Dhubri district and National Council Member Bimal Oswal, State Committee Member Dipak Kumar Saha, former District President and Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal.

While addressing the conclave of all wings of Dhubri district unit of BJP, senior party leaders Bimal Oswal, Dipak Kumar Saha and Dr. Debamoy Sanyal enthralled the office bearers and party workers to work hard and ensure the BJP votes are polled in favour of Javed Islam in the symbol of ‘Elephant’ of AGP, an alliance of NDA. The meeting was enchored by BJP Dhubri District general secretaries Bhagirath Ojha and Nirmalya Paul.

