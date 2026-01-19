Assam Senior Citizens’ Conference mid-term session to be held in Hojai on January 24

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Around 1,000 senior citizens from across Assam are set to participate in the 11th annual mid-term session of the Assam Senior Citizens’ Conference. The one-day conclave will be held on January 24, 2026, in Hojai. This information was disclosed by Anup Kumar Barthakur, Secretary of the Reception Committee, at a newsroom in Hojai on Sunday afternoon.

Barthakur described the event as a landmark occasion, noting, “It is a matter of great pride that a conference of this magnitude is being hosted in Hojai for the first time.” In tandem with the conference, the Assam Government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment will conduct a free health consultation and medicine distribution camp for senior citizens, commencing at 7:00 am at B-Block, Hojai Girls’ College. Services will be provided by specialist physicians from the region. All residents aged 50 and above in the district are earnestly requested to avail themselves of these complimentary facilities.

Barthakur further informed that the main session will commence at 2:00 pm at Sahityarathi Bezbarua Bhawan at New Market in Hojai, under the chairmanship of Baneshwar Khaund, State President, Assam Senior Citizens’ Association. In the session, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika will be present as chief guest, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang as special guest, and Dr Pradeep Thakuria, President of the Assam Senior Citizens’ Welfare Council, as the keynote speaker. Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati will inaugurate the open session while distinguished guests including Professor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Assam, Ramkrishna Ghosh, MLA, Hojai, Sibu Misra, MLA, Lumding, and Prasanna Kumar Barthakur, General Secretary of Assam Senior Citizens’ Association, will be present. A souvenir named ‘Biyoli Baibhav,’ will also be released.

Also Read: Nagaon Press Club conducts mid-term session, honours senior journalists