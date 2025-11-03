Nagaon Press Club conducts mid-term session, honours senior journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Press Club held its mid-term session at the Dr Abu Hanifa hall on Sunday here.

The session was attended by prominent guests, including local MLA Rupak Sarmah, and senior journalists Prakash Mahanta and Paragmoni Aditya.

In his address, MLA Rupak Sarmah praised the Nagaon Press Club for its social responsibility and commitment to journalistic duties. Prakash Mahanta emphasized the importance of practical knowledge in journalism, stating that merely pursuing a course in public relations does not guarantee success in the field. The session also saw the felicitation of two senior journalists, Ajit Kumar Saikia and Bhaskarjyoti Medhi, for their contributions to the field. The club also congratulated the children of two senior journalists, Hemen Kumar Das and Baidyanath Sahani, for their success in the Higher Secondary Final Examination. The event concluded with the adoption of several important resolutions in the general meeting of journalists held in the evening.

Also Read: Biennial session of Nagaon Press Club concludes