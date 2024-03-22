Assam: Sensitization programme organized for health workers in Dima Hasao district

Haflong: National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, Dima Hasao organized a one day review-cum-sensitization workshop for health workers regarding control and prevention of dengue to tackle the approaching dengue season in Dima Hasao district on Thursday.

The programme was held with the Principal Secretary, NCHAC Thai Tsho Daulagupu in the chair at Shiksha Bhawan conference hall, Haflong.

The inaugural session was attended by the chief resource person Dr. Kumarendra Nath, Assistant Director of Health Services, Assam & Dr. Ranjana Chetry, Sr. M&HO, Health &Family Welfare, Assam and Monika Das , Malaria Inspector, NCVBDC, Assam along with Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Duleshwar Gogoi.

Also Read: Golden jubilee celebration of Assam Union of Working Journalists underway at Nagaon

Also Watch: