Golden jubilee celebration of Assam Union of Working Journalists underway at Nagaon

NAGAON: With two day long programmes, the opening ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ) got underway at Nagaon Nabarup Jatiya Vidyapeeth from Thursday.

The programme was organized by the journalists’ organization in association with its district unit, Nagaon. The programme of the day first started with opening of the door of the camp of the representatives who attended the programme from across the state in the evening and also ensured the registration of the attendees.

Following the series of the events, the executive meeting of the organization was held which was inaugurated by Kamal Ch Saikia, vice principal of Dr Birinchi Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam and chaired by Madhusudan Medhi.

Unfurling 50 flags of the organization by 50 noted dignitaries of the small town and outside, the programme of the second day will be held on Friday. In the open session, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources as well as Information and Public Relations Minister Pijjush Hazarika, local MLA Rupak Sarma, Raha MLA Shashi Kanta Das will attend the session as special invitees while Naresh Kalita, editor, “Niyamiya Barta” and Partha Deva Goswami, news editor, “Asomiya Pratidin” will be present in the open session as the guests of honour.

Dr Sarat Borkatoki, retired principal, Nowgong College will inaugurate the open session and senior scribe Kanak Hazarika, the district president of the journalists’ organization will deliver the welcome address.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia District is all set for coming Lok Sabha Election

Also Watch: