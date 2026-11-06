Kokrajhar University's VC Ganesh Chandra Wary to Receive Prestigious Sukapha Award 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has selected Ganesh Chandra Wary, Vice-Chancellor of Kokrajhar University and former Academic Registrar of Bodoland University, for the prestigious 'Sukapha Award-2026', instituted in memory of the great Ahom monarch Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. The award is presented annually by the Charaideo District Committee of AJYCP in connection with Chukapha Divas, also celebrated as Assam Divas, on December 2. The honour recognises distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to Assam's social life and various fields. The AJYCP expressed its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Basumatary on his selection for the award.

The organisation stated that the initiative to honour eminent personalities from different communities and fields of society would strengthen mutual respect, unity, harmony and brotherhood among the diverse communities of Assam.

Inspired by the ideals of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, particularly unity, harmony and the vision of building a greater Assamese society, the organisation said it was proud to confer the prestigious award on Basumatary.

The award is expected to be presented during the Chukapha Divas and Assam Divas celebrations on December 2.

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