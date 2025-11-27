Assam: Shaheed Dwijen Bhuyan HS School set for golden jubilee celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Shaheed Dwijen Bhuyan Higher Secondary School, under Dhekiajuli co-district, established in honour of one of the Assam's most courageous youth martyrs, is all set to celebrate its golden jubilee with a two-day programme on November 28 and 29. Preparations have reached an advanced stage, and the institution is abuzz with excitement ahead of the landmark event.

According to school authorities, the golden jubilee will be marked by a series of commemorative and cultural events that reflect the institution's legacy and the community's emotional connection to the movement it represents. On the opening day, the memorial gate, stage and flag ceremonies will commemorate the journey of the school, followed by floral tributes to martyrs Dwijen Bhuyan and Basanta Kakoti. Representatives from the martyrs' families and AASU Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya will offer homage.

Tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a plantation drive led by Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Jadav Payeng, and the inauguration of an exhibition and book fair will set the tone for the day's proceedings. The school's wall magazine Feizaali will also be released as part of the celebration.

The jubilee will further honour the families of founders, early contributors, and former teachers who shaped the institution over the years. The cultural evening event will bring together past and present students, adding an emotional touch to the celebration.

On November 29, a colourful cultural procession will be followed by an open meeting, expected to be attended by prominent dignitaries including Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika, and Charan Boro, besides several notable educationists and thinkers. A golden jubilee souvenir will also be formally unveiled on the same day.

