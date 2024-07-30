Newly-Built IMA Office in Dibrugarh Inaugurated by Mayor Dr. Saikat Patra

DIBRUGARH: A newly-built office of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dibrugarh branch was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra near Graham Bazar in Dibrugarh. The newly-built office was constructed by spending Rs 15 lakh.

After inaugurating the IMA office in Dibrugarh, Dr Saikat Patra congratulated the members of IMA. Patra urged the members of IMA, Dibrugarh to work for the betterment of the society.

Following the founding of IMA in Assam in 1948, the IMA branch in Dibrugarh was left without an office. The members expressed their happiness after getting their first office.

Dr GS Borgohain and Dr Mriganka Baruah is the present president and secretary of IMA, Dibrugarh branch and after they took the responsibility in 2023, the construction work of the building has been completed within one year.

Dr Sanjeeb Kakati, patron of the organization and principal-cum-chief Superintendent of AMCH, was the guest of honour at the inaugural ceremony.

Senior journalist Ratan Hazarika was felicitated in the programme for his contribution in journalism and social work.

AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia, Dr Dhrubjyoti Baruah, retired professor of AMCH, Dr Jitendra Nath Bagwati, Dr Rina Ahmed, Dr Rama Medhi, Dr Jobin Kumar Deori and other dignitaries were present during the inaugural function. The IMA, Dibrugarh branch has over 300 members.

The Assam State Branch of IMA was constituted after independence in the year 1948 with Dr. Phani Ghosh of Dibrugarh as president and Dr. Nalini Kanta Sarmah of Guwahati as honorary state secretary. At present there are 42 active branches under Assam state branch with more than 3000 active members.

