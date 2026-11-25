A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Keeping the age-old tradition alive, the annual Sharadiya Raax Mahotsav began on Monday at various locations across Bokakhat.

This year, Raax celebrations are being organised at around 40 venues across Bokakhat co-district. Centred around the historic Kuruwabahi Satra, one of the four satras established under royal patronage during the Ahom rule, at least 10 venues in the Kuruwabahi area alone are hosting the festival.

Among the prominent venues are the Kuruwabahi Yuvak Sangha, which was among the first to bring Raax onto a stage with modern artistic presentation; the Khatikhali Anchalik Silpi Samaj Natya Mandir, which has completed 51 years; the Gopaldev Natya Mandir of the historic old Kuruwabahi Satra; Alok Sandhani Silpi Samaj of Rajabari in Bokakhat; and Milita Silpi Samaj, among several others.