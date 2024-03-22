Assam: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegates arrives at Dibrugarh Central Jail

DIBRUGARH: A seven-member team from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Punjab arrived at the Dibrugarh Central Jail on Thursday to meet the 10 members of the Waris Punjab De group, including its chief Amritpal Singh, who have been on an indefinite hunger strike since February 17. The SGPC delegates also brought prasad for the ten prisoners from the Golden Temple in an effort to end the hunger strike. The hunger strike was started by the Waris Punjab De members demanding their transfer to Punjab from Dibrugarh Jail.

Amritpal Singh, a prominent pro-Khalistani figure and leader of Waris Punjab De, has been held at the Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, following his arrest in Punjab. With him are his nine top aides including Papalpreet Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala, Harjit Singh, Basant Singh, Gurinder Singh Aujla, and Bhagwant Singh, also known as Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, who are facing charges under the National Security Act (NSA) and other criminal offenses.

Earlier the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail, Nipen Das was arrested by the Dibrugarh Police on March 7 in connection with the recovery of electronics and digital gadgets including a spy-camera pen, smartphone with a SIM card, keypad phone, TV remote with a keyboard, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers and a smartwatch from the NSA cell in Dibrugarh Jail where Amritpal Singh and his associates are held.

Speaking to reporters a SGPC member said, “We have come here to meet the Waris Punjab De members lodged in Dibrugarh Jail. Our main concern is the health and their well-being. We have brought prasad for them from the Akal Takht Darbar Sahib of the Golden Temple. We are hopeful that a resolution can be reached through dialogue.”

