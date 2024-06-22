Assam: SHQ BSF Dhubri Panbari Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Dhubri: The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the world on Friday. Along with the rest of the world, the event was celebrated by the BSF personnel posted at Dhubri in Assam.

International Day of Yoga was celebrated with full fervour and zeal at SHQ BSF Dhubri at Panbari, under the leadership of Sh Ashutosh Sharma DIG SHQ Dhubri. Sector headquarters Officers, Subordinate officers and jawan along with their families participated in this yoga day event. Sh Ashutosh Sharma in his message exhorted on the advantages of good mental and physical health. He said that physical fitness and mentally sound 'Seema Pahari' (border man ) is an asset to the nation so that the boundaries of our nation may remain safe.

Meanwhile, Tezpur’s Church Field was the venue for the state-level celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day, attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Emphasizing the theme, ‘Yoga for Individuals and Society,’ the Chief Minister highlighted yoga’s role in harmonizing the mind and body, balancing thought and action, and fostering a unified sense of restraint and perfection.

Dr. Sarma praised yoga as a transformative practice that promotes health and inspires a happy, peaceful life. He urged the younger generation to embrace yoga, pranayama and meditation for their well-being.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has significantly showcased the strength and potential of Indian civilization to the world. Dr. Sarma noted that the 5,000-year-old Indian Sanatan civilization has numerous positive aspects that were not adequately highlighted before Modi’s advocacy. The Prime Minister first emphasized the importance of yoga at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, leading to the declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day by the UN General Assembly on December 11, 2014.