Assam: Central Government launches seed treatment campaign at Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a major step to boost agricultural development in rural areas, the Government of India’s Department of Agriculture has initiated a scientifically planned seed treatment campaign under its flagship scheme ‘Healthy Seeds – Healthy Crops.’ The programme aims to catalyze economic progress among farming communities through modern and sustainable farming practices.

With the support of the Boko Sub-Divisional Agriculture Office and Assam’s Kamrup district administration, the campaign is being implemented through the Central Government’s Regional IPM (Integrated Pest Management) Centre in Guwahati.

A special awareness meeting focusing on modern agricultural techniques and environmental conservation is underway in Boko’s Jalukbari area. The two-day workshop is designed to benefit local farmers by training them in organic farming and natural pest control methods.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers from Jalukbari, the organizers highlighted essential pre- and post-sowing seed treatment practices, biological seed disinfection, identification of harmful and friendly insects, and prudent use of pesticides to ensure sustainable crop protection.

