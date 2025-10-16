Bongaigaon district development committee holds monthly meeting, reviews key projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The monthly meeting of the Bongaigaon District Development Committee was held on Tuesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of DC Nabadeep Pathak. The meeting reviewed progress on projects like Farmer Registration, Advantage Assam 2.0, fish feed unit construction, Integrated DC Office Complex, and the Bongaigaon Medical College.

Dr Gopal Chandra Roy, Joint Director of Health Services, informed that a mega health camp for the Srijangram LAC would be held on October 16 at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College and sought inter-departmental support.

The District Transport Officer asked departments to report vehicles over 15 years old or unserviceable. DDC Dhruvajyoti Das urged speedy implementation of schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The meeting also reviewed other key schemes, including PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, PM-FME, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, and Aatmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan.

