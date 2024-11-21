Assam: Siba Prosad Dutta passed away in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

Dibrugarh: Siba Prosad Dutta of Dibrugarh, Assam (son of late Mohendra Prosad Dutta and late Swarnalata Dutta, Amolapatty) breathed his last on November 17, 2024.

An engineer by profession, he leaves behind his mark in the fields of engineering, social services, sports, cinema, and arts and culture.

He served as president of the Rotary Club, Nagark Sangha, Amolaptty Rajohuwa Naamghar, Bhar Uttulon Sangha (Weight Lifting Club), and Dibrugarh Jila Horir Sarcha Kendra (Body Building Club) and was actively involved with Amolapatty Natya Mandir, Ahomi Sangha, Jayashree Sangha, and Monsorupa and was a member of the Bogibeel Bridge Committee.

He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

Also Read: Assam: US Embassy team visits BTC to explore economic development

Also Watch: