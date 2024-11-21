Assam: US Embassy team visits BTC to explore economic development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A high-level delegation from the US Embassy in New Delhi, led by Graham Mayer, Minister-Counsellor for political affairs, called on BTC Chief Pramod Boro in Kokrajhar on Tuesday during their two-day visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The delegation also included A. Sukesh, senior political advisor; Dan Robbins, political officer; and Tinku Roy, political consultant.

During the meeting, they discussed potential collaborations in key sectors such as health and education, with a focus on supporting BTR's development initiatives. The visit highlighted the growing interest in strengthening ties between the United States and the BTR, with a focus on fostering socio-economic development. The discussions are expected to lay the groundwork for meaningful collaborations that will support the region's long-term progress.

BTC Chief Pramod Boro expressed his pleasure at hosting the delegation. "We are delighted to welcome Graham Mayer and his team to BTR. Their insights and discussions promise to foster meaningful partnerships for the region's growth and progress," Boro said.

The delegation's itinerary included meetings with local stakeholders and visits to significant sites such as the mini spun mill and the Bodoland Silk Park, Adabari, where they gained insights into BTR's development priorities. This visit underscores the BTC government's commitment to building international partnerships aligned with its vision for sustainable growth and socio-economic advancement of the region.

