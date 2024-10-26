Rotary Club of Tinsukia Honors Traffic Police for Exemplary Service During Durga Puja Festivities

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Rotary Club of Tinsukia felicitated traffic police personnel under Tinsukia Sadar Police Station for maintaining traffic very efficiently by doing exemplary service during Durga Puja festivals in an elaborate programme held at club premises on Thursday under Club’s exclusive initiative ‘Aabhaar’. Speakers on the occasion lauded the selfless services of the personnel during day and night in Puja days.

Chaired by Rtn Niraj Agarwal, the meeting was attended by more than 50 traffic policemen and women. Rtn Prakash Jain secretary of the club initiated the proceedings with a minute silence to honour Late Ratan Tata. The programme was moderated by Rtn Sailesh Sarma while Rtn Anjani Kumar Goel Service Chairman Rotary Club of Tinsukia spoke on the activities of the club. In sync with the programme, the World Polio Day was also observed by the club in which Dr GS Gogoi emphasized the importance of Polio inoculation.

Also Read: Assam Jogi Sanmelani Protests Demanding Satellite Autonomous Status for Indigenous Community in Morigaon

Also Watch: