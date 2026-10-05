Assam University Professor Seeks NCW Intervention Against Defamation Allegations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Professor Karabi Dutta Choudhury, Professor of Mathematics at Assam University, Silchar, and Presiding Officer of the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) with a complaint against Satya Ranjan Bora, Central President of Kutumba Suraksha Parishad, Assam.

In her complaint, Dutta Choudhury, a senior citizen and former Dean of the School of Physical Sciences at Assam University, alleged that Bora made objectionable and defamatory remarks about her during a press conference in Guwahati and in subsequent social media posts concerning allegations against her husband, Professor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai.

She alleged that Bora accused her of securing her initial appointment at Karimganj College through forgery. Rejecting the allegation, Dutta Choudhury stated that the appointment of college teachers in Assam is conducted through the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Assam, following a selection process by committees constituted in accordance with UGC norms.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Press Club’s ‘Gaonoloi Jaon’ flags power, water and embankment woes in Lezai-Bordoibam