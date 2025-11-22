Laikhuta erected for 4th National Barpeta Book and Science Fair at Zubeen Garg Kshetra

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: On Friday, the Laikhuta of the 4th National Barpeta Book and Science Fair was erected at Zubeen Garg Kshetra at Barpeta municipality field by the Burha Xatriya of Barpeta Xatra, Dr Babul Chandra Das. The book and science fair will be held from Dec 3 to 10. In the programme, the Working President of the fair, Gunindra Nath Das, Chief Secretary Mahananda Pathak, and secretaries Debadib Das and Ashok Kumar Das were also present. The book fair committee was formed in the year 2002 with a view to develop students' intellectual knowledge. Later, a science fair was also merged with the book fair. The committee comprises Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass as President, Gunindra Nath Das as Working President, Mahananda Pathak as Chief Secretary, Debadib Das and Ashok Kumar Das as general secretaries, and Dhanjit Pathak and Sanjib Ojah as joint secretaries. Eight sub-committees were formed for the smooth functioning of the book and science fair.

