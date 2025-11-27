Veteran Dramatist and Journalist Amar Sharma Receives Haripada Chetia State Award 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Golaghat Amateur Theatre Society has conferred the Haripada Chetia State Award 2025 on Bokakhat's noted dramatist, poet, and senior journalist Amar Sharma. The award was presented at a ceremony held on November 25 at the society's auditorium, marking the 131st foundation day of the Golaghat Amateur Theatre Society.

Amar Sharma is a well-known theatre artiste of Assam. A resident of Lakhoujan, Bokakhat, he is the son of Late Jibon Chandra Dev Sharma and Late Madhabilata Devi. He has been associated with the field of theatre for the last 40 years. Besides being recognized as a prominent dramatist of Assam, he is also known as a poet and journalist. His contribution to Assamese drama literature is notable.

He has also written and directed more than a hundred street plays. Through theatre, he has persistently highlighted various socially sensitive issues and focused on creating awareness. From 2014 to 2024, his one-act plays have consistently secured top honours in various categories at the Assam One-Act Play Competitions. Under the initiative of Sarathi Natya Goshti, Bokakhat, his plays have also won many Best Playwright awards over the years.

As a poet, Amar Sharma is also serving as the President of the Golaghat District Kabita Parishad and holds responsibilities in various other organizations too. He is a special correspondent for the newspaper Niyamia Barta from Bokakhat.

For his remarkable contributions to the cultural field, he was honoured by the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration with the Cultural Worker Award in 2015, the Kaziranga News Network State Cultural Award 2022, the Artiste Award 2021 from Assam Cultural Directorate, the Natashree title, and the Natya Kabya Sourabh Award 2021-22 from Janagoshtiyo Sanskritik Aikya Manch, Assam.

The award presentation ceremony, held on the evening of November 25 under the chairmanship of Golaghat Amateur Theatre Society President Dr Ajit Baruah, was graced by eminent filmmaker, theatre director, and actor Dinesh Gogoi as the chief guest.

In the same event, the society conferred the Golaghat Amateur Theatre Society Award 2025 on noted actress Rekhashree Sandikoi and Dr Sultana Hazarika, while young actor Mriganka Nath received the Emerging Artiste Award 2025.

