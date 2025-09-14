Assam: Singer Bijoy Biswas honoured with ‘Bangla Shrestha Samman 2025’

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Aranya Bangla Foundation, Kolkata, has conferred the Bangla Shrestha Samman 2025 on noted Assamese singer, music composer, and retired senior planning officer Bijoy Biswas. The honour was presented at a prestigious cultural function held at Urban View Banquet, Kolkata, in recognition of his contribution as a global harmony singer and composer in the field of Indian music.

A devoted disciple of the legendary Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Biswas has been performing Hazarika’s immortal songs for over 48 years. True to his dedication, he renders at least two of the bard’s evergreen classics at every cultural event he attends. Popular among audiences in both West Bengal and Assam, Biswas is a regular face on television channels in Kolkata and Guwahati. He has also earned acclaim as a playback singer in numerous Assamese and Bangla television serials.

Over the years, he has been honoured with more than a dozen awards in Assam and West Bengal, including the Sur Nandan Bharati Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

However, despite his lifelong dedication to preserving and propagating the legacy of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Biswas has not been invited to participate in any event of the ongoing birth centenary celebrations of the legendary bard—a matter of regret noted by many admirers.

