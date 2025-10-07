Digboi mourns: Zubeen Garg’s 20-ft statue draws huge gathering

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a moving spectacle of love, music, and remembrance, thousands in Digboi gathered at Nazirating Tourist destination in Assam’s Tinsukia district to honour the Late Zubeen Garg, Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon here on Monday.

A towering 20-foot statue, unveiled by Zubeen himself in 2023, stood proudly by the banks of the Dibru river, surrounded by a 200-foot flax display of his photographs, as devotees, fans, and religious leaders paid heartfelt tribute to the man whose voice defined a generation. The 200-foot flex display featuring photographs of the legendary singer, placed near his 20-foot-tall statue, became a poignant reminder of his immense contributions to Assamese music and culture.

Post-death rituals, locally known as ‘Shradha,’ were observed with profound reverence, bringing together hundreds of dharma gurus, devotees, and admirers from across the Digboi constituency. The programme, organized under the leadership of Digboi BJP Legislator Suren Phukan, with support from his team and the local community, reflected Assamese cultural and religious ethos, combining solemn rituals with heartfelt tributes from fans and dignitaries alike.

Adding a profound note of unity, hymns and bhajans from all religions were presented by participants, symbolizing harmony and transcending cultural and religious barriers, reflecting the inclusive spirit Zubeen himself embodied through his music.

The site itself, on the serene banks of the Dibru river, near the Dwarmara reserve forest, holds deep significance. It was not only where Zubeen had performed musical programmes twice during his lifetime but now also houses the first-ever full-size statue of the Assam icon, unveiled by Zubeen himself in 2023 during the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism Festival.

Among those present was Diganta Madhav Goswami, the renowned sculptor and close associate of Zubeen Garg, who had built the 20-foot-tall statue. Goswami, accompanied by Samiran Das, Secretary of the Assam Chapter of the All India Reporter Association, shared his nostalgic memories of Zubeen, describing him as ‘the one hard to be replaced in this generation.’ His reflections added a deeply personal and emotional layer to the ceremony.

Dignitaries present also included renowned singer Mahendra Hazarika, MP Rameswar Teli, and other dignitaries who paid homage to Zubeen’s enduring legacy. Thousands of fans stood in silent reverence, many moved to tears, as the event became a celebration of his life, music, and deep connection with the people of Assam. A special message from Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the Late singer, was read aloud during the ceremony. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Digboi and MLA Suren Phukan for organizing the post-death rituals at the very site where Zubeen had performed and where his statue now stands. She conveyed her promise to visit the statue herself, saying that it was a tribute not only to Zubeen but to the enduring love and respect of his fans and the community.

Reflecting on Zubeen’s life and values, MLA Suren Phukan bursting into tears said, “My bondhu Zubeen always believed that love, respect, and recognition should be shown while a person is alive. Based on that thought, we erected his statue here, and he himself unveiled it. This site now stands as a living testament to his music, his art, and the bond he shared with his people.”

The breathtaking terrain, the gentle flow of the Dibru river, and the statue towering above the crowd combined to create a moment of reflection and collective homage, as Assam’s cultural icon continues to inspire generations even after his passing.

