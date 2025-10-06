Awareness meet held in Sipajhar to mark 71st Wildlife Week

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the celebration of the 71st Wildlife Week, Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve and Na-Yuvak Sangha Pacchimchuba of Sipajhar organized an awareness meeting on Saturday evening. The meeting, chaired by the DFO of Mangaldai wildlife division, Pradipta Barua, focused on the theme ‘Coexistence of Humans and Wildlife.’ Retired professor of Sipajhar College, Dr Prasanna Kumar Nath, retired government official Chakradhar Nath, senior local citizen and distinguished teacher Madhab Sharma, senior journalist and former honorary Wildlife Warden Bhargab Kumar Das, and internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer Nejib Ahmed discussed the immense role of wildlife and nature in sustaining human civilization. The speakers praised the selfless efforts of the members of Pacchim Chuba Na-Yuvak Sangha, led by Sanjib Nath, in protecting the region’s natural treasure, Meru Pukhuri, and its resident birds, wildlife, and other species. The meeting saw significant participation from the youth, village elders, and rural residents.

