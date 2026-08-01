Assam: Situation tense over donation collection at Sapjuri weekly market

Traders submitted a memorandum, alleging some youths demanded money from traders and threatened to shut down the market.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tense situation arose at the Sapjuri weekly market in Bokakhat on Monday while donations were being collected from traders in the name of flood relief. Following the incident, the market lessee and the Sapjuri market traders organised a press conference at the Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner’s office to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking at the press conference, market lessee Prartha Pratim Bora said that before the weekly market held on July 27, organisations seeking flood relief assistance had been requested not to collect money directly from traders. Instead, they were asked to contact the market lessee, who would contribute financial assistance according to his own capacity. He added that assistance had already been provided to several organisations.

However, Bora alleged that some youths demanded money directly from traders in the name of flood relief, leading to a law-and-order situation in the market. In connection with the incident, a memorandum was submitted to the co-district commissioner on behalf of all daily and weekly market traders of Sapjuri.

The memorandum also mentioned the names of the individuals who allegedly demanded money. It further alleged that a few individuals had threatened to shut down both the weekly Monday market and the daily market from August 3 onward.

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