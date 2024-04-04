Assam: Siu-Ka-Pha multi-speciality hospital launches Cochlear implant programme in Sivasagar District

DEMOW: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan’s Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, an ONGC CSR initiative is situated at Rajabari near Demow of Sivasagar District. Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital has successfully completed Cochlear Implant surgery for the first time ever in the upper area region. Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital officially launched “Cochlear Implant Programme” at the Hospital. Dr.Saurav Gogoi, Joint Director Health Services Sivasagar was present at the programme as chief guest. Dr.Saurav Gogoi, Joint Director Health Services Sivasagar officially inaugurated the “Cochlear Implant Programme” in the presence of the dignitaries in the hospital on Monday. Dr Keshavanand Konwar, an ENT specialist, Saka Shangkhubi, expert audiologist. Dr.Bharat Deshmukh, Dr.Dhanshri Bhisegaonkar, Dr.Keshavanand Konwar, Ms Saka Shangkhubi, Nirupam Barua lighted the ceremonial lamp.

