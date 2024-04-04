Lok Sabha Election 2024: Discussion on Postal Ballot Paper Vote held in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: Nabadeep Pathak, District Election Officer, Bongaigaon discussed with the Superintendent of Police and other higher police officers on casting of Postal Ballot Paper Vote of police personnel in Bongaigaon in connection with Lok Sabha Election 2024. The meeting was held in the conference hall of District Commissioner Office, Bongaigaon on Tuesday. Dhrubajyoti Das, District Development Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell, Apurba Kumar Nath, Additional District Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer, Model Code of Conduct Cell, Sujata Gogoi and other officers attended the meeting. The District Election Officer briefed the important points to be followed in disseminating the form 12 for postal ballot and casting of Postal Ballot Paper Vote by the police personnel.

