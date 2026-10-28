Assam: Sivasagar committee seeks permanent solution to floods

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Upper Assam Flood Problem Permanent Solution Demand Committee, Sivasagar, on Tuesday submitted an 11-point memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar, demanding a permanent solution to the recurring flood crisis and adequate compensation for the victims.

The delegation included committee advisory members Jog Gogoi, Dilip Phukan, Bhaskar Borgohain, and convenors Hemanta Pegu, Pankaj Bora, and Bimal Pande. In the memorandum, the committee stated that the devastating flood that occurred on July 19 in Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo districts completely paralysed normal life, which is not unknown to the government. The deluge claimed 115 lives, destroyed thousands of houses, killed countless livestock, and shattered the livelihood of thousands of poor families. Roads, bridges, embankments and educational institutions also suffered massive damage. The committee alleged that the government’s response has been inadequate and unplanned, and demanded financial assistance for the affected families, dredging of the Dikhow river, and investigation of the causes, among others, in the memorandum.

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