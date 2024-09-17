Assam: BJP-UPPL meet held at Chapaguri in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: CEM of BTC Pramod Boro attended a productive joint meeting of the NDA (UPPL and BJP) held at Chapaguri in Chirang district on Sunday for the upcoming by-election of Sidli constituency where cabinet minister Ashok Singhal represented the BJP. Talking to media persons, CEM Pramod Boro said, “We discussed in detail about the roadmap for the by-election and our workers are confident that the UPPL will secure a thumping majority. Grateful to all party workers for their unwavering dedication. Together, we will continue our journey towards a peaceful, smart, and green Bodoland.

