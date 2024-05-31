Assam: Renowned Assamese Photojournalist Luit Chaliha Battles Critical Illness, Family Seeks Financial Aid for Treatment

SIVASAGAR: Luit Chaliha, a renowned photojournalist and video journalist of Assam, is currently critically ill and is undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. The photojournalist has been associated with a local news agency for several years as a video journalist from Sivasagar. The popular journalist is also associated with various domestic and foreign news agencies. Apart from this, he has been working as a director by setting up an event group on his own for three decades.

Chaliha has been living with his family at Bongal Pukhuri in Jorhat for the last one year. Soon after he moved to Jorhat, the renowned photojournalist suffered a heart attack and was also seriously diagnosed with kidney-related ailments and had to be treated. At present, he has to undergo dialysis thrice a week at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. It is learnt that it is almost impossible for his family to get such expensive treatment due to financial constraints at present. Therefore, financial assistance is being sought from the well-wishers of Assam for the treatment of this veteran journalist. The family has requested well-wishers to extend financial assistance for his treatment.

