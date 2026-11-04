Assam: Sivasagar pays tribute to Tulumoni Pathak Sharma

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SIVASAGAR: A condolence meeting and public tribute programme was held in Sivasagar on Tuesday in memory of late Tulumoni Pathak Sharma, managing director of Sharma Brothers, who passed away recently.

The programme was jointly organised by the employees of Sharma Brothers and Alok Sangha. Dr Jyotiprasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat, lit a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the departed soul.

The meeting was conducted by Dudumoni Pachani and Pranjal Rajguru. During the programme, social worker and educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta, Samsul Barik, Prabin Sharma and Rana Bordoloi recalled her life and contributions, describing her as a religious-minded, dedicated and socially respected personality.

Several prominent personalities from different walks of life, including Jatin Dutta, Manik Bhadra and Robin Hatimuria, attended the programme and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

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