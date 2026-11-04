Assam: Udalguri retired teachers get pension files within 24 hours

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant move towards ensuring hassle-free retirement benefits, the Udalguri Education Department has handed over provisional pension files to six retired teachers within 24 hours of their retirement, setting an example of administrative efficiency and commitment to the welfare of retired employees.

The initiative was highlighted during a special programme organised at the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Udalguri, on November 2, where Inspector of Schools Bhaven Deuri felicitated the retired teachers with traditional Aronai and handed over their provisional pension documents. Speaking on the occasion, Deuri appreciated the invaluable contributions of the teachers towards the development of education and society during their long years of service. He observed that the role of teachers goes beyond classroom teaching, as they play a vital role in shaping society and building future generations.

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