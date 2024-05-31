Assam: Sivasagar police crack down on unauthorized modified silencers in two-wheelers

SIVASAGAR: In a bid to curb sound pollution, Sivasagar police launched a special drive in Sivasagar town against the modified silencers that are attached to two-wheelers unauthorizedly on Tuesday.

Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoi Bora said that several complaints had been received against the blaring noise of such modified silencers and of the inconvenience that is caused to the public due to it.

As many as 31 two-wheelers were seized for using modified silencers. Those modified silencers were immediately removed from the vehicles and fines were also imposed on the violators during the drive, police sources said.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur youth missing in Ranganadi amid hydroelectric project impact

Also Watch: