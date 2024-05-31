Assam: Lakhimpur youth missing in Ranganadi amid hydroelectric project impact

LAKHIMPUR: With the onset of the rainy season, the panic situation caused by the adverse impact of hydroelectric projects has started to occur in Lakhimpur district.

Following the death of a worker at NHPC’s Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) located at Gerukamukh, on Monday due to massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, another incident about missing of a youth of Lakhimpur district due to sudden release of additional water from the catchment area of the Ranganadi (Panyor) Hydro Electric Plant (RHEP), located at Yazali of Arunachal Pradesh, came to light of late. The youth has been missing in Ranganadi river since Tuesday. He is feared to be swept away by the rapid current of the Ranganadi, the water level of which rised suddenly on Tuesday following the release of the additional water from the Ranganadi dam. The youth has been identified as Samsul Horo (24), an inhabitant of the No. 1 Line of Joyhing. He has not been traced till the time of filing this report though the rescue teams have been searching for him in the river since Tuesday afternoon

As per report received, Samsul Horo along with Anjulus Churin of Joyhing Bor Line, Simchun Kunj of No. 15 Line of Joyhing and Agnus Tirky of No. 1 Line of Joyhing on Tuesday went to the river to catch fish. While they were catching fish, NEEPCO released the additional water from the Ranganadi dam which resulted in sudden rise on the water level of the river. Though they tried to save themselves from drowning, only Agnus Tirky could manage to come to the river bank while the rest three persons stranded in the river. After the narrow escape, Agnus Tirky informed the matter to the local people and then the incident was reported to the SDRF and district administration.

Later SDRF, police personnel and officers of the district administration arrived at the spot and launched rescue operation. Though the rescue team continued the search operation till nightfall, none of the three could be traced. The rescue teams camped at the spot overnight and resumed their search operation on Wednesday morning during which they managed to rescue Anjulus Churin and Simchun Kunz while they were taking shelter at a ‘chapori’ in the middle of the river. They informed that another youth, Samsul Horo drowned in the river. Rescue teams have been searching in the river for the missing Samsul but they have not been successful to locate him so far. The incident sparked outrage among locals against NEEPCO. It should be noted here that several people of Lakhimpur already lost their life in the past years due to the reckless actions of NEEPCO regarding release of additional water from the Ranganadi dam. As per report, as many as three villages under Panch Noi area of Lakhimpur district have been submerged by flash flood of the Ranganadi caused by the release of the additional water from the Ranganadi dam.

