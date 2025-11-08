Assam: Sivasagar to celebrate Chandrakanta Handique Heritage Bhavan centenary

A century of literary glory....

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), in association with the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and with the support of various branch units, will celebrate the centenary of its central office Chandrakanta Handique Heritage Bhavan on November 9 at the Bir Lachit Borphukan College Auditorium, Sivasagar.

The daylong celebration aims to honour the glorious legacy and historical significance of the Chandrakanta Handique Bhavan, a landmark in the cultural and literary consciousness of Assam. The event seeks to rekindle public appreciation for the institution’s vital role in fostering Assamese literature, culture, and identity.

In a press conference held on Thursday at the office of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, District president Jogesh Kishore Phukan, Secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi, Assistant Secretary Muktab Hussain, and members of the organizing committee shared details of the upcoming programme. Chief Secretary of the reception committee Dr Jiban Kalita, appealed to people from all walks of life across Sivasagar district to join the celebration.

The programme will kick off with hoisting of 101 flags by 100 distinguished personalities from the district at 9 am. The main flag will be hoisted by Jogesh Kishore Phukan, president of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, which will be followed by paying floral tribute to literary pioneers by Hema Baruah, former President of Rangpur Branch Xahitya Xabha, and procession. An open session, to be inaugurated by noted poet and former district President Prema Gogoi will be held at 12:30 pm.

The keynote address will be delivered by Samiran Bora, President of the reception committee and District Development Commissioner. The open session will be chaired by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of AXX.

Distinguished guests include Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, and several former district presidents of the Xahitya Xabha. Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika, retired professor of Jagannath Barooah University, will deliver the main speech of the session.

A commemorative volume titled ‘Chandrakanta’ will be unveiled by Padum Rajkhowa, vice-president of AXX. The event will also feature multiple book releases, songs, and dance performances.

The Chandrakanta Handique Heritage Bhavan, located in Jorhat, is more than the central office of the AXX, as it stands as a symbol of Assamese nationalism, cultural unity, and literary renaissance. Established on December 2, 1926, under the supervision of the Xabha’s first General Secretary Late Sarat Chandra Goswami, the Bhavan was inaugurated by then Governor Sir John Kerr.

As the Bhavan approaches its 100th anniversary on December 2, the Sivasagar celebration marks the beginning of state-wide commemorations honouring a century of Assamese literature, thought, and unity.

