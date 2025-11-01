National Unity Day observed in Sivasagar with tributes and cultural performances

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Joining the rest of the nation, National Unity Day was observed at Dolmukh Chariali in historic Sivasagar on Friday. The event commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of India's Iron Man and freedom fighter, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The celebration was jointly organized by Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), Nikhil Asom Samajwadi Janaganatantrik Ganaswaraj Party, and Associated Press Club of Greater Sivasagar.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta and social worker Bokul Borthakur. Senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru led a tribute ceremony in which lamps were lit and floral tributes were offered before the portraits of Late legendary artiste Zubeen Garg, the voice of the Assamese people, and renowned musician and former All India Radio Dibrugarh programme executive Syed Sadullah, who passed away on Thursday. A moment of silence was also observed in their memory.

Eminent writer Samsul Barik addressed the gathering, recalling Sardar Patel's invaluable contribution to India's unity and integrity. He emphasized that every citizen must uphold the ideals of unity and brotherhood among all sections of people across the country. Barik urged citizens to stand firmly against corruption, deceit, violence, and injustice prevailing in politics and society.

Presiding over the meeting, Jyotiprasad Dutta expressed concern over the moral and ethical decline in contemporary society. He attributed the growing corruption and dishonesty in political and social life to the erosion of integrity among a section of leaders.

The event also featured soulful musical performances by AIR Dibrugarh vocalists Asima Baruah, Joyamoni Sharma, and Mitali Chutia, while teacher Ramesh Panging accompanied by Manju Mili enhanced the ambiance with flute and melody.

