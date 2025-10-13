Kanad Purkayastha seeks AXX’s help for state recognition of language martyrs

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Lauding the initiative taken by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) to cement a bridge between the two valleys, the Rajya Sabha MP, Kanad Purkayastha, urged upon the apex body of the Assamese society to make an endeavour so that the 11 language martyrs of Silchar could be accorded the state recognition. Addressing the open session of the 3rd central executive committee meeting of the AXX here in Silchar on Sunday, Purkayastha said that 11 martyrs of Language Movement who were gunned down on May 19, 1961 had not been accorded the state recognition till today. Maintaining that the AXX was the pioneer socio-literary body of the state and for all the other similar organizations belonging to various linguistic communities, the AXX was the guiding platform, Purkayastha requested it to exert its influence so that the much-awaited state recognition for the martyrs could be attained.

Purkayastha further proposed that the AXX should build a statue of the great freedom fighter, Late Arun Kumar Chanda, in Guwahati.

Later, Basanta Kumar Goswami, the President of AXX, while speaking to the media, said that it would take up the proposal Purkayastha had placed with the proper authority. He further said that the AXX had already initiated a movement for the renaming of Silchar railway station after the 11 language martyrs and they had been apprised that both the union and the state governments had no objections to the long-due demand of the people of Silchar.

Local MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said that he was hopeful that the AXX session in Silchar would help in renaming the Silchar station in memory of the language martyrs.

