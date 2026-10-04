Assam Smart Meter Scam: Gohpur JE Held Over 1,862 Alleged Fake Installations

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A major alleged fraud and scam centred around the installation of smart meters under the Gohpur sub-division of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) have come to light. A junior engineer has been arrested by the Helem police on charges of mismanaging government records using fake documents and embezzling government property.

According to information, on September 14, 2023, 'NE Smart Metering Limited,' a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions, was awarded the responsibility of installing smart meters covering approximately 7.7 lakh consumers across the Tezpur, Mangaldai, and North Lakhimpur divisions. The accused junior engineer was engaged through 'Riddhi Corporation,' an associate firm of Adani Energy Solutions. The entire scam was exposed based on an FIR lodged at the Helem police station by Suresh Dalai, Divisional Head of the company. Internal investigations and field verifications conducted by the firm revealed key allegations, including the creation of fake Aadhaar cards in the names of meter installers to generate log-in credentials on the company's 'Workforce Management' (WFM) application.

In official records, the JE showed the installation of 1,862 consumer smart meters and 40 Distribution Transformer (DTR) smart meters. However, physical verification revealed that these meters were shown only on paper without actual field installation. A search conducted at the accused's residence by police led to the recovery of 50 smart meters, 80 SMC boxes, and approximately 5,000 new seals. The FIR explicitly stated that by forging documents and misappropriating company materials, a loss of approximately Rs 70 lakh was incurred.

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