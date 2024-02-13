Assam: Smuggler Apprehended with Brown Sugar Valued at Rs 15 Lakh in Guwahati's Khanapara

ASSAM: In a major finding on illegal drug trade, authorities in Khanapara, Guwahati busted a smuggler and seized a huge quantity of brown sugar worth around Rs 15 lakh. Acting on a specific intelligence, vigilant officers set up a checkpoint at the entrance of the town, triggering the operation when a suspect and his smuggling tactics were discovered the wonderful During a routine inspection, law enforcement stopped the crime vehicle for investigation. Although the initial investigation revealed no evidence of charges, the police continued their search and eventually discovered a strange building hidden inside the car.

As the police entered the clandestine chamber they caught hold of 15 soap bottles hidden with brown sugar, with a total weight of about 184 grams. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is Rs. 15 lakhs and laid an emphasis on illegal activities that have been seriously disrupted by law enforcement. The authorities immediately seized the vehicle with registration number MN 01 AK 5059, along with its arrested driver identified as Mohammad Minnajuddin.

Further charges of smuggling prohibited drugs and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. The team of authorities found out that the smuggled goods were originally transported from Imphal, Manipur to be distributed in Guwahati. There is a possibility of a voluminous network involved in the illegal drug trade. The fears highlight the growing tactics used by smugglers and the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug activities.

Successful prevention of such activities is the need of the hour and with the dedication and hard work of the authorities to protect the community from such rackets in the future. The collective efforts of law enforcement agencies is utmost important to maintain law and order in the state to ensure the welfare and public safety of the residents in the city.