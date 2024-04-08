Assam: Sole Citizenship Application Under CAA Filed, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that only one person from the Barak Valley has applied to become a citizen under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said that there is no such thing as CAA; no one from the state has applied for it. As of now, only one person from the Barak Valley has applied for Citizenship under the CAA.

Furthermore, the CM emphasized that the entire protest against the CAA was based on misunderstandings, and now the protestors must provide explanations.