Assam: Sole Citizenship Application Under CAA Filed, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that only one person from the Barak Valley has applied to become a citizen under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said that there is no such thing as CAA; no one from the state has applied for it. As of now, only one person from the Barak Valley has applied for Citizenship under the CAA.
Furthermore, the CM emphasized that the entire protest against the CAA was based on misunderstandings, and now the protestors must provide explanations.
He further said that so many days have passed since the CAA was implemented, and only one application has emerged from Assam. But they claimed that droves of people would come to the state in trucks.
The CM also claimed that a certain group of people have been playing politics based on emotions, which has now been proven.
Referring to the Sonari constituency, CM Sarma said that although there are many Bengali-speaking communities, no one has applied for citizenship under CAA.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case filed by the Coordination Committee against the CAA on April 9.
Renowned scholar, writer, and social scientist Dr Hiren Gohain is spearheading the initiative against the CAA.
Earlier in March, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If the number of such applicants is over lakhs, as speculated by some circles, I will be the first to oppose CAA in Assam”.
The Chief Minister said, “The CAA was passed in 2019. The implementation took place yesterday. It will be an acid test for people who have been waging a war in the state against the CAA, for which five people have had to lose their lives. After 45 days, when the actual figures will come up, such people and organizations will have to be held accountable before the public.”
