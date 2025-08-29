Assam: Sonaram R Sangma’s 109th death anniversary observed in Dudhnoi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The 109th death anniversary of freedom fighter Sonaram R Sangma, the first political leader from the Garo community, was observed at Bakrapur in Dudhnoi on Wednesday.

The daylong programme, organized by the Sonaram R Sangma Memorial Trust Society in collaboration with the Garo Students’ Union, was held at the Bakrapur playground. Various events were conducted to commemorate the life and contributions of the pioneering leader, fondly remembered as the torchbearer of Garo political aspirations. Assam Education Minister and Minister for the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Dr Ranoj Pegu, paid floral tribute to the statue of Sonaram R Sangma. On the occasion, Dr Pegu also laid the foundation stone of an auditorium to be constructed in Sangma’s memory at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore, funded by the State’s Department of Tribal Welfare.

The programme was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha, former MLA Dipak Kumar Rabha, several leaders of Garo socio-political organizations, and other distinguished personalities.

