Sonitpur Hosts District Coordination Meeting for Leprosy Case Detection Campaign 2024-25

Our Correspondent

Sonitpur: The district Co-ordination Committee meeting for the “Leprosy Case Detection Campaign” 2024-25 (LCDC) was held Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.

Additional District Commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam welcomed everyone to the meeting and urged the stakeholders to have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities for the campaign and to stick to the timeline provided. Zonal Leprosy Officer, Sonitpur, Dr. T B Chetri, informed the gathering regarding the 14-day campaign, which is scheduled to start from December 2 till December 16 in the district. Dr. Chetri informed us that house-to-house screening will be done by a team of health workers for everyone above 2 years of age. He elaborated on the strategies that are to be applied in the detection of leprosy cases in the district. Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur, Dr. Rupak Baruah emphasized that no household is to be left unvisited and no individual above 2 years of age is to be left unscreened.

Inspector of Schools Prabhat Das, DIPRO Ankita Gogoi, SDMOs, BPMs, and other concerned officials of the Health Department, NHM, and District Administration were present in the meeting.

