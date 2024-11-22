Assam: New executive body of National Boro Christian Council formed in Udalguri district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A new executive body of the National Boro Christian Council (NBCC) was formed in a meeting of the council held at Harisinga in Udalguri district recently for the year 2024-2026.

The outgoing president of the NBCC, Dr. Arjun Basumatary, said the new executive body was formed with Enash Kumar Basumatary as president and Mridul Baglary as general secretary. He said the executive meeting of the NBCC was held on November 19 last at the headquarters of the Boro Baptist Convention (BBC), Harisinga, in the Udalguri district of BTR. He also said executive members of various districts of BTR and Assam attended the meeting where various issues of the council were also discussed besides upholding peaceful coexistence in the region.

Sources said in the meeting, Enash Kumar Basumatary and Mridul Baglary were chosen as the president and the general secretary of NBCC, respectively, for the years 2024-26/27. Benzlaigra Mushahary and Juakhem Basumatary were made the spokespersons of the council, while Bishop Rt. Rev. Isilash Basumatary, Bishop Rt. Rev. Ichahak Muchahary, Rev. Sushil Daimari, and Dr. Mahesh Islary were chosen as the advisors.

The outgoing president, Dr. Arjun Basumatary, expressed his gratitude for the trust and opportunity provided to serve the Boro Churches and the inclusive community through the NBCC and wished God’s blessings for the new body while the new president, Enash Kumar Basumatary, thanked the house for choosing him as the president of the NBCC for the next term of 2024-26/27 and called upon all to help him and the team with required encouragements and prayers to take the organization forward.

The Nomination Committee’s convener, Rev. Prasenjit Basumatary, led the prayer of dedication for the new executive body so that they will receive blessings from God for bringing peace, unity, and development to the communities in the region.

