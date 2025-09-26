Assam: Sonitpur administration orders safety measures ahead of Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: With Durga Puja around the corner and large gatherings expected across town, the Sonitpur district administration has issued strict directives to ensure public safety. Acting on the Government of Assam’s instructions, the administration has asked all departments and agencies to address risks from ongoing project works such as road digging, pipeline laying, and excavation.

District Commissioner-cum-Chairman of DDMA, Ananda Kumar Das, has ordered immediate action to repair or properly barricade all sites involving potholes, drains, sewer lines, and roadwork. Agencies engaged in digging or laying pipelines, OFCs and similar activities must suspend work until October 2, 2025. All such sites must display visible ‘Danger Zone’ signage with proper colour coding for both day and night visibility.

The District Administration has appealed to agencies, contractors, and the public to extend full cooperation, stressing that safety during the festive season is the shared responsibility of all.

