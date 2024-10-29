"Seed Calendar of Forest Trees in Assam" Released at Assam Forest Service Biennial Meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A new publication titled, “Seed Calendar of Forest Trees in State of Assam’ was released during the Biennial General Meeting of the Assam Forest Service (Class-I) Association at the Assam Forest School, Jalukbari. Dr Satyendra Singh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, graced the occasion and released the book.

Authored by Biswa Jyoti Das and Dr Priyasa Saikia, both Assam Forest Service officers, the book aims to enhance seed collection and nursery management across the State. The calendar provides crucial information on more than 150 tree species, detailing optimal seed collection periods, viability timelines, and sowing schedules.

Designed as a practical reference tool, it assists frontline forest personnel in planning seed collection activities scientifically, ensuring healthy seedlings and better nursery output. “The calendar ensures seeds are collected at the right time, which is key to nursery management and improving plantation efforts,” said Biswa Jyoti Das, who currently serves as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Sonitpur East Forest Division, Biswanath Chariali. “It streamlines tracking and record-keeping, reducing workload while promoting sustainable forestry practices,” he added.

Dr Priyasa Saikia, the co-author, is currently serving as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Guwahati Social Forestry Division, Basistha, Guwahati highlighted the value of this resource for forestry professionals in the book releasing ceremony. “It provides guidance not just on collection but also on processing seeds for maximum yield. Future research will focus on photoperiodism and vernalization to further improve forest species management,” she said.

The Forestry fraternity in Assam welcomed the initiative, recognizing the calendar’s potential to bring greater precision to field operations. Experts noted that this scientific approach would contribute to more efficient reforestation and nursery management efforts.

The Seed Calendar of Forest Trees in the State of Assam is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable forestry, helping ensure Assam’s rich biodiversity thrives through well-planned plantation programmes.

