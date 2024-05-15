Assam: Sonitpur hosts ‘Mukoli Bihu’ drive

Tezpur: Keeping in mind the ongoing animal registration country wide, an unconventional approach was adopted in Sonitpur. An awareness meeting covering around 300 people was organized through Mukoli Bihu on animal (livestock) registration under the ajar and mango trees of State Veterinary Dispensary, Khelmati in Sonitpur district which was graced by Karabi Saikia Karan CEO, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, who commenced the start of the Mukoli Bihu with a symbolic “ear-tagging” of a cut-out cattle. She spoke of the distinctiveness of this informal meeting which infused fun into work thereby promoting effective awareness through music and culture. She also further encouraged the people to accept the means of ear tagging for the benefits that come with it.

Other noted guests Dr. Runu Dutta Retd. Director, Transformation and Development Department, Dr. Tirath Singh District A.H. & Vety. Officer and Dr. Prasanta Kumar Roy Sub-divisional A.H. & Vety. Officer. Dr. Roy and Dr. Abhilasha Sharma Veterinary Officer, Khelmati addressed the gathering about the importance of ear tags and urged the people to kindly comply with field level workers during animal registration. The key performances were one that of Zeng Bihu headed by Rina Basumatary and other Pashu Sakhis and Baishagu headed by Bhagyashree Narzary with her team. These performances created amusement and awareness among people by infusing awareness content in relatable local dialect: Assamese and Bodo songs. Other performances included Bihu dance and Jhoomoor dance by local groups as well as a community dance. Locals, gaon pradhans of the villages under SVD, Khelmati, other Veterinary Officers and staff attended the event.

Also Read: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve officials felicitated by Mangaldai Media Circle

Also Watch: