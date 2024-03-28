Nagaland: Nagaland's Dimapur Station Witnesses Significant Crackdown on Drug Trafficking and Safety Initiatives by RPF

NAGALAND: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Dimapur station in Nagaland under the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has made significant strides in recent years in , in the multifaceted approach taken by the authorities The point has been clarified. They conducted dramatic drug trafficking operations in 2023. RPF seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore at Dimapur station alone These enforcement efforts follow a trend of increased vigilance, and seized more than Rs 7 crore in 2022.

In February 2023, 240 grams worth Rs 26.40 lakh Brown sugar was also seized.The seized items included marijuana, foreign cigarettes, brown sugar and other items, as well as samples of poppy of smuggling. Pawar highlighted all the efforts being made to curb illegal drug trade in the Lumding railway stretch and sought the cooperation of the public and media in sharing information.

Apart from tackling drug trafficking, Pawar laid great emphasis on ensuring safety of passengers, especially on preventing robberies and stone pelting on trains that posed serious risks to passengers and the public. With 14 people arrested for stone pelting in 2023 and seven in 2024, campaigns and raids are underway aimed at curbing such activities especially in Dimapur-Phurkating part of Pawar as well mentioned initiatives like "Meri Saheli" program. It is initiated to help women traveling alone and urged the public to use Railway Helpline 139 to report complaints and cases of unauthorized work.

Pawar stressed the importance of community involvement in combating child trafficking, highlighted anti-human trafficking groups at RPF police stations and encouraged community awareness. On emergency response times, he also assured that the RPF was committed to swift action, subject to change depending on the location of the incident.

In a nutshell the RPF’s concerted efforts at Dimapur Station underscore its commitment to protecting passengers and curbing illegal activities, and reflects a comprehensive approach to railway security in a safe and secured manner for the commuters.



