A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Veteran journalist, writer and social worker Tosheswar Tamuli Phukan of Lanka was honoured with the Rajen Borkakoti Memorial Journalism Award at a programme organised by the Nagaon Print Media Association at Nagaon Press Club on Friday. The award ceremony, held in memory of late journalist Rajen Borkakoti, also featured memorial lectures in honour of veteran journalists late Jagat Sharma and Adiluz Zaman Khan. Delivering a lecture on "The Importance of Print Media in the Development of Assamese Language and Literature", retired principal of Dhing College and noted historian Dr Biman Hazarika highlighted the historical contributions of print media to Assamese language and literature. He referred to Asam Bilasini and Assam News in the context of the evolution of Assamese journalism, while emphasising Hemchandra Barua's contributions to language, journalism and literary criticism. Dr Hazarika observed that print media remains a powerful medium and stressed that strong national consciousness and public awakening are essential for its continued relevance. The programme was presided over by association president Kanak Hazarika. Executive president Hemen Kumar Das delivered the welcome address, while general secretary Chandan Jyoti Bora explained the objectives of the programme and conducted the proceedings.

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