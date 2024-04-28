Assam: Silpukhuri High School celebrated golden jubilee in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Silpukhuri High School, Hatighuli one of the premier higher institution was established in 1974 at the banks of historic Silpukhuri on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district. The school has completed its glorious 50 years of existence. To mark its 5 decades of journey two day-long golden jubilee function began from Saturday. The school’s founder teacher and retired headmaster Muhi Kanta Nath hoisted the main flag at 9 am and 49 flags were hoisted by 49 distinguished persons of the society to mark the 50th anniversary of the school.

Later, the smriti tarpan programme was performed by Dimbeswar Bora, retired teacher of Silpukhuri High School. The whole programme was anchored by Sasanka Nath, Assistant Teacher of the school. Thereafter the Swahid tarpan programme was performed by Samiron Phukan, Executive Member, AASU. The plantation saplings programme was conducted by retired teacher Bhuban Chandra Nath and retired headmaster Benudhar Nath.

Later, the door of book fair was inaugurated by Jogamaya Gogoi, former student of the school and Principal of Rajgarh Higher Secondary School.

The founder president of the management committee of Silpukhuri High School and noted freedom fighter Mitharam Nath memorial stage was inaugurated by Cheniram Nath, founder secretary of the school management committee.

