Assam: Spear Corps organises mega rally for veterans in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The ex-servicemen rally organized by the Spear Corps in Masimpur concluded on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in addressing the welfare needs and grievances of veterans and war widows of South Assam. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of veterans and war widows and reinvigorated the bond of Connect, Care, Share, and Solve.

The rally saw a turnout of over 1,200 ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families from districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, and Dima Hasao. The rally proved to be an opportune event to resolve the pension and documentation related grievances.

The rally also proved to be successful in guiding and educating the veterans about post-retirement benefits and employment opportunities. Various stalls such as Veterans Sewa Kendra, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Grievance Cell along with canteen facilities were established to cater to the needs of ex-servicemen.

A medical camp established by ECHS offered on-the-spot medical services. A cultural show was presented by cadets of 3 Assam Battalion NCC and Kendriya Vidyalaya Masimpur to honour the sacrifices and services of veterans.

Major General Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General, IGAR (East), emphasized that the veterans had served the nation with pride and that it was our duty to ensure their well-being.

Also Read: BTC government to suspend all chairmen of VCDC, TCLCC, and town committees

Also Watch: